Tennessee is inching closer to its season opener against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Sept. 2. The Vols held their sixth practice of fall camp on Tuesday morning at Haslam Field with the first two periods open to the media. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with the media afterward as the Vols' front four looks to replace Byron Young and build off of last season's success. Here are three takeaways.



Norman-Lott flashing athleticism early

For the first time under the current coaching staff, the Tennessee defense has depth at its disposal. The Vols have struggled on that side of the ball the last two seasons, but showed marked improvement a year ago, particularly up front where they were among the best run-stoppers in the SEC. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football DL coach Rodney Garner details fall camp Tennessee used to the transfer portal to its advantage there, as well, bringing in tackle Omarr Norman-Lott from Arizona State. Norman-Lott totaled 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks in nine games and two starts last season and add experience opposite of returning starter Omari Thomas. "I definitely think Omarr is an upgrade for us," Garner said. "He's a young man that's got a body of work, even though it was in a different conference. He's got a little bit more maturity to him and then when you sit there and look at him, he has a skill set. He has power, he has initial quickness. He knows how to maneuver his body and naturally makes some plays and can really run." Norman-Lott had to shed some weight when he arrived in the spring and spent the offseason slimming down, according to Garner. The result has allowed Norman-Lott to use his speed. "The thing I thought initially coming into (spring), he was a little too heavy," Garner said. "I think now he's starting to trim down and his athleticism is starting to show even more. I think as he continues to get himself into better shape, I think we will see an even much better product than what he's shown so far."

Garner impressed with 'championship caliber' LEO room

Tennessee's biggest loss on defense was edge Byron Young, who turned a productive 2022 season into a fourth round NFL Draft selection. The Vols aren't void of talent or experience at the position, though. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee football defensive linemen speak to the media after practice Roman Harrison played in 47 games in four seasons and totaled a career-high 39 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 3.0 sacks behind Young last season. He's expected to replace Young as the starter in his final season of eligibility. "My overall game and just my approach to the game (has improved)," Harrison said. "I've tried to work on my technique. I felt like I was already fast and strong and all that good stuff, but my technique and how I used my hands was a big thing that coach (Garner) is always on me about, so I worked on that this fall." The rest of the room includes Joshua Josephs who saw action as a freshman last season, finishing with 2.5 tackles and a sack in 12 games and James Pearce Jr. who appeared in 13 games with two sacks. "I think you've got length (at the LEO position). You've got athleticism," Garner said. "You're looking like a championship caliber room is supposed to look. Obviously, we all got to continue to get stronger. We all got to continue to get more explosive...But I do like the athleticism and I like the guys being willing to buy in."

Improving pass rush