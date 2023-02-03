With the right to claim third place in the SEC on the line, Tennessee took care of business and handed Ole Miss a 65-51 loss in Knoxville. The win puts the Lady Vols in a firm position to earn a double-bye in the SEC Tournament and snaps a two-game losing skid. Let’s dive into some key takeaways from Tennessee’s victory.

Jordan Walker is finding her stride

After struggling to find her rhythm for a portion of the season, including a stint off the bench, Jordan Walker has been a largely positive contribution for the Lady Vols in recent contests. Against LSU, Walker was one of the team's few bright spots as she scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds, passed for three assists and came up with three steals. Although Tennessee fell to the Tigers, the match gave Walker confidence heading into the battle vs. the Rebels. Against Ole Miss, Walker did her damage outside of her scoring prowess. She finished with six points but also passed for four assists while turning the ball over just once. She also crashed the glass for four offensive rebounds leading to second-chance opportunities. On defense, Walker continued to make a big impact. She grabbed four rebounds which helped lead to a team-high eight boards despite being just 5-foot-8. She also came up with four steals. This disruptive nature on the defensive end helped limit the Rebels to just 36.5% shooting from the field and one made 3-pointer. With Walker heating up as March approaches, Tennessee is at a new level. When her teammates are also on, the Lady Vols are a tough team to beat.



Tennessee out-grinded Ole Miss on the offensive glass

Although the Lady Vols won, it wasn't pretty. Neither team had a consistent offense but Tennessee still found a way to win. On defense, the Lady Vols shut down Ole Miss' attack. The Rebels shot just 19-for-52 from the field and 1-for-9 from deep. They also turned it over 16 times throughout the game. On the other end, Tennessee also struggled to hit shots. The Lady Vols finished shooting 36.2% from the field and 15.8% on 3-pointers. However, Tennessee kept itself in front by crashing the offensive glass. It totaled 19 offensive rebounds to give the team second-chance opportunities. This resulted in 17 second-chance points for the Lady Vols. Leading the team in the category was a group of players. Nine different players were able to get their hands on an offensive board.

Lady Vols never trailed