Tennessee opened its 2023 season in emphatic fashion, routing Virginia 49-13 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville last Saturday. The performance provided the No. 12 Vols' (1-0) a the coaching staff with their first look at the team in its first live-action game since beating Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, 2022 and for the most part, Tennessee passed the test with flying colors. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Head coach Josh Heupel and wide receiver Bru McCoy recapped the game, updated the Vols' health and more ahead of their Week 2 bout with Austin Peay (0-1) at Neyland Stadium. Here are the takeaways.

Offensive line impresses in Mays' absence

Among the biggest questions in the week leading up to the Virginia game was how Tennessee's offensive line would handle the absence of center Cooper Mays, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury since early in fall camp. The void at center forced the coaching staff to move around pieces up front but it didn't seem to hinder the group. Tennessee rushed for nearly 300 yards and quarterback Joe Milton III was sacked just once. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel speaks with media According to Pro Football Focus, the Vols had seven lineman grade out at 60 or higher with Javontez Spraggins, Andrej Karic, John Campbell Jr. and Jeremiah Crawford playing 60 or more snaps. Tennessee played a total of 13 lineman. "I thought for the moving parts that we had, the different guys that played at center, the communication, getting all five guys on the same page as far as where our targets were...they did a really solid job," Heupel said. "There's some things that all five and really all the guys that played... "There's a lot of things that they've got to clean up to, which you anticipate between week 1 and week 2. All in all, a really solid performance by those guys."

Beasley, Pili earn high grades

As well as the run game performed, Tennessee's defense was the headliner in Week 1. The Vols put together one of their most dominant performances under third-year coordinator Tim Banks, limiting Virginia to just 201 total yards, including less than 100 yards rushing. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Tennessee Volunteers WR Bru McCoy meets with the media With a plethora of depth and experience back, the defense was expected to be improved. At linebacker, Aaron Beasley and Keenan Pili earned high marks. Beasley, who led Tennessee in tackles last season with 76, finished with three tackles and a tackle for loss and Pili, the former BYU transfer, tied for second in tackles with five in his debut. "They graded out really well," Heupel said. "Keenan got a game ball. Beasley played really well."

Vols mostly healthy heading into Week 2