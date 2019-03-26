Trussville, Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore has been committed to Alabama for several months. That's not stopped other schools from calling and continuing to work the talented defender.

It won't be easy to flip Moore, but he's also not just turning a blind eye to the suitors.

"It's all about he people and relationships at each school," Moore told Volquest. "Really all the schools are the same in terms of facilities and things. It's about he people you are going to be around every day."

Moore, who as among the top performers at the Atlanta Opening camp on Sunday, is familiar with new Tennessee defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley. It's a relationship that will likely gain traction as Tennessee continues to recruit Moore.

"When he was at Alabama, I was younger so we didn't talk a whole lot," Moore said. "Then he went to the league and is now back at Tennessee. He followed me on twitter the other day so I'm sure I'll be getting back up there and talking to him."

Moore also still hears from Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt, who has well chronicled ties to the state of Alabama.

"He hits me up about getting back up there for a visit," Moore said. "I'm still opening to listening just because you never know what can happen. He is a big reason I have interest in Tennessee. The way he came in and changed the culture last year. Some of the Tennessee players text me and tell me how different it is up there now. That they need players like me to come up."