Martin, Tennessee kicker JT Carver has been to Tennessee to many times to count. Over the last year though he has morphed from fan to recruit and on Saturday took part in Tennessee's junior day festivities.

"It was awesome," Carver said. "When we got here, the music when we were checking in. The whole experience was awesome. We go up and all the coaches are talking-to us and having fun. It was just a good atmosphere to be around. When we got going they took us around to the academic stuff.

"Then we got to come back and do the photo shoot and that was super cool. To be there with all the cameras and lights and experience. From there we got to talk to the coaches about what they do at practice and stuff."

So how was the experience different compared to other trips to Rocky Top?

"Since it was a junior day, I felt like the coaches were more relaxed and having fun," Carver said. "At one point they were playing Madden in front of everybody. They were doing competitions. We did the jeopardy competition. It was just more of a family vibe."

Carver has quite the leg as a kicker and was recently offered by Michigan. His other offer is from his hometown UT-Martin Skyhawks.

"They say I have a very strong leg," Carver said. "They like my film that they have seen from me at camps and during the season. I put a bunch of kickoffs through the end zone. I was 100% on field goals and extra point so they like that."