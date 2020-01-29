Kicker JT Carver details 'awesome' time on Tennessee visit
Martin, Tennessee kicker JT Carver has been to Tennessee to many times to count. Over the last year though he has morphed from fan to recruit and on Saturday took part in Tennessee's junior day festivities.
"It was awesome," Carver said. "When we got here, the music when we were checking in. The whole experience was awesome. We go up and all the coaches are talking-to us and having fun. It was just a good atmosphere to be around. When we got going they took us around to the academic stuff.
"Then we got to come back and do the photo shoot and that was super cool. To be there with all the cameras and lights and experience. From there we got to talk to the coaches about what they do at practice and stuff."
So how was the experience different compared to other trips to Rocky Top?
"Since it was a junior day, I felt like the coaches were more relaxed and having fun," Carver said. "At one point they were playing Madden in front of everybody. They were doing competitions. We did the jeopardy competition. It was just more of a family vibe."
Carver has quite the leg as a kicker and was recently offered by Michigan. His other offer is from his hometown UT-Martin Skyhawks.
"They say I have a very strong leg," Carver said. "They like my film that they have seen from me at camps and during the season. I put a bunch of kickoffs through the end zone. I was 100% on field goals and extra point so they like that."
Carver has a big leg, but he isn't satisfied. He's always working to improve in that area.
"Mainly working on my fast twitch muscles," Carver said. "Working on becoming more explosive. Working on the resistant band and getting in the weight room back at my high school at Martin and working on my squat and power clean and becoming more athletic."
Quickly turning into one of the best kickers in the country, Carver looks back at how things started for him with the pigskin.
"I was a soccer guy and Jeff Francis pulled me off the soccer field and said he wanted me to come kick for his middle school team," Carver said. "When that happened I decided to kick in the fall and so soccer the rest of the time. Now to come have two Division-1 offers and be coming to junior days is pretty wild and cool experience."
And while the Vols have yet to offer, the thought of that happening is hard not to get excited about for Carver.
"It would be awesome," Carver said. "I grew up coming to Tennessee games and it would be a great experience. I just want to play college football."
Carver kicked last summer at camp and they want him to come back this spring and summer to explore more things about potentially kicking on Rocky Top.