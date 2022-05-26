Kickoff times set for Vols’ first three opponents

Kickoff times for Tennessee first three football games have been set.

The Vols open the 2022 season on Thursday night, September 1st in Neyland Stadium against Ball State at 7pm.

In week two, Tennessee makes their first ever trip to Pittsburgh to play the Panthers at Heinz Field. Kickoff has been set for 3:30pm and will be televised on ABC. It marks the Vols first appearance on ABC since the Battle of Bristol. The Vols will be looking for their first win ever against Pitt as they are 0-3 including last year’s 41-34 loss in the first ever Johnny Majors Classic.

Week three, the Vols return to Neyland Stadium to take on Akron in their final game before opening SEC play against Florida. The Vols and the Zips will play at 7pm which will be aired digitally on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

Akron was a late add to the schedule. The Vols were supposed to play Army that week, but the two teams worked out a separation agreement where Tennessee paid Army $500,000 to not play and is paying Akron a million dollars to play in Neyland Stadium. Army was originally set to make 1.4 million to play the game in Neyland Stadium.