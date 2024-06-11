Tennessee football now knows the window for kickoff time for each of its games during the 2024 season.

If you like to plan ahead, now you have a ball park for when kickoffs will be for all 12 games.

There are four possible designations for kickoffs, early, afternoon, night and flex. Here's what that means.

Early — 12 - 1 p.m. ET

Afternoon — 3:30 - 4:30 p.m. ET

Night —6 - 8 p.m. ET

Flex —3:30 - 8 p.m. ET

Tennessee's schedule features five flex games which will give the option of the afternoon or night slate but will secure no kickoff in the early time slot.

The Vols also already know the exact kickoff time for their opening three games at 12:45, 7:30 and 7:45, respectively. The penultimate game is also set for 1:00.

Here's the full list: