In Tennessee's 5-2 Super Regional win over Texas on Tuesday, the Longhorns were held to just two runs.

Although Ashley Rogers' dominant pitching is partially to thank, there was more to the story.

The Longhorns did a solid job of putting the ball in play throughout the game. The team struck out eight times while making the other 13 on balls in play.

Despite Rogers ability to be a dominant pitcher, the defense behind her was critical.

In the top of the seventh inning in a three run game, Texas' Mia Scott opened the frame with a hard hit ball to center field.

With the ball quickly carrying over center fielder Kiki Milloy's head, it appeared the Longhorns were in a good spot to open the inning with an extra-base hit.

However, Milloy made an incredible adjustment to catch the ball over her shoulder and make the first out of the inning.

"I think it spoke for itself. That was freaking awesome," said Rogers. "Over the shoulder. I don't know how she caught that. I know she just has my back and she's going to give everything she's got. And she's obviously a freak athlete so she gets like everything. It's just so cool to see the team go out and have my back no matter what."

These type of plays are what energizes Tennessee's team.

When the energy is low, Milloy does a great job of hyping up the team through her play on the field.

With Texas in striking distance, this jolt of energy may have been necessary for the Lady Vols to complete the win.

"It just fires us up," said teammate Zaida Puni. "Kiki (Milloy), she's good. Those plays, it just brings our team together and gets us back on track... It was great."

This crucial catch worked as redemption for Milloy, as well.

Previously in the game, she failed to make a similar play resulting in a triple. That runner later scored on a sacrifice fly to cut into Tennessee's lead.

In a moment of recovery, Milloy made up for the previous mistake.

"I think the catch in her mind was probably a make up for the one before," said coach Karen Weekly. "I know Kiki (Milloy) knows that's a ball I've got to have. She just misread it. And then when she tried to recover she didn't have time. Kiki (Milloy) is going to come back and try to do something great to help her team and she did."

Due to the efforts of Milloy and the rest of the defense, Tennessee was able to claim the first game of the series.

Now, the team prepares to play tomorrow at 3 p.m. ET in an attempt to advance to the Women's College World Series.