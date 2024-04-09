You can't talk about Lady Vols basketball without discussing the impact Pat Summitt had on not just the program, but women's sports.

At Tennessee, Summitt pioneered the program to eight national championships while being a trailblazer for the game of women's basketball.

Now, less than eight years removed from her passing, the Lady Vols are welcoming in a third head coach since her tenure. This time, it's Kim Caldwell attempting to return the program to its former glory.

Taking this job comes with its fair share of pressure. The expectations are as high as can be and the patience with not reaching the goals is limited.

Caldwell understands that there is history in play and that comparisons to what Summitt accomplished comes with the territory. She doesn't look at it as being the next Summitt, though. Instead, she wants to be someone the former coach would respect.

"Pat Summitt changed the game of basketball and wouldn't she love to see where the game is now," said Caldwell. "I will never be Pat Summitt, nobody can. But I will strive every day to be somebody that she would be proud of."

Caldwell is familiar with Summitt's legacy but understands there are other aspects to catch up on. To assist with this, she met with Joan Cronan, the school's former Women's Athletic Director.

The day the hire was made official, Cronan gave her advice to deal with this unique scenario.

"I haven't been here long and I know I have a lot of history to catch on," said Caldwell. "Thank you Joan Cronan for meeting me Sunday and the advice that you gave me. And trust me, as soon as I'm done here, I'm going to get back to work."

Caldwell is also the first coach since Summitt to take over the program who didn't have ties to the school. Holly Warlick was a former player and assistant coach under Summitt and Kellie Harper who three national titles as a player.

Athletic Director Danny White admitted that being a former Lady Vol didn't effect the search. They just wanted to find the best fit.

There is still the understanding of the importance that Summitt has had on Tennessee, though, and White made sure to point it out when introducing Caldwell.

"Obviously, an enormous part of why we're here and why women's basketball and women's sport at large is where it is in this country is because of the legendary Pat Summitt," said White. "We understand the enormous responsibility that being a caretaker and a steward of this program has because of all that she accomplished here."

Caldwell now takes over a program that reached back-to-back Sweet 16s before falling in the Round of 32 in 2024. The expectations are high, but White has showed faith that his hire can get it done.