Kim Caldwell's husband, Justin Caldwell, joins Vols' staff as assistant

Tennessee's men's basketball staff has added a piece to its coaching staff.

The Vols have hired Justin Caldwell, the husband of Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell, as the player development coordinator.

Justin Caldwell has over 10 years of coaching experience from Division I, Division II, high school and youth levels.

He spent five years as a college head coach with his most recent experience at Marshall where Kim Caldwell was the women's program's head coach.

"We are pleased to add Justin to our staff here at Tennessee," Barnes said. "He possesses a strong basketball mind and has shown the ability to develop young people. Justin's passion and coaching acumen will assuredly assist our program on a daily basis."

Justin Caldwell's head coaching experience came at Division II Glenville State where Kim Caldwell was the head coach of the women's program.

He led the Pioneers to No. 13 nationally while averaging just shy of 100 points per game at 95.5 points per game. In this time, he coached five First Team All-Mountain East Conference honorees at Glenville State.

"I am thrilled to join the University of Tennessee men's basketball staff," Caldwell said. "It is a true privilege to work under someone like Rick Barnes, not only due to his immense success as a coach, but also because of who he is as a person. I cannot wait to get to work with this talented team and do all I can to help this excellent program continue its success."