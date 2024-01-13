The Vols shot 47.5% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range.

Knecht led Tennessee (12-4, 2-1 SEC) with a game-high 36 points, including nine points the last two and a half minutes. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 and Jonas Aidoo had 10 along with 15 rebounds.

The guard carried the Vols on his back down the stretch, keeping them within reach before putting them in front for good with a 3-pointer in the final minute to complete a 85-79 comeback victory over Georgia inside Stegeman Coliseum.

It felt like that kind of afternoon for No. 5 Tennessee, which was starring down its second-straight SEC road loss after falling behind by 10. But Knecht didn't miss much after that.

Dalton Knecht made an uncontested drive to the basket in a game where Knecht's shots were falling, this one didn't. Instead, the ball rimmed out and led to a Noah Thomasson 3-pointer on the opposite end.

ATHENS, Ga. — It was beginning to feel out of reach.

Twice Georgia forced Tennessee deep into the shot clock early and twice the Vols scored.



Knecht and Jahmai Mashack provided Tennessee with the lead off of corner 3-pointers with the latter sparking a 7-0 run nearly five minutes into the first half, extending the Vols' advantage to 13-6.

Georgia answered with its own scoring stretch to pull within three before Vescovi laced a three, then Zeigler scored and was fouled to put Tennessee up 20-11 after the ensuing free throw.

Awaka scored on three-straight possessions during span when Tennessee hit eight of 10 field goals to extend its lead to 28-17 inside of 10 minutes to go, but free throws and a R.J. Melendez 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs' deficit down to six at 28-22.

Knecht forced Georgia into a timeout with his third three of the half, which swelled the Vols' lead to 33-22. Tennessee led by double-digits for much of the last five minutes of the period, going up 42-28 after Zeigler knocked the ball away from Justin Hill and took it himself for a layup all alone on the other end.

Georgia managed to get back within seven on a Blue Cain three. It was part of a 9-0 run over the last three and a half minutes of the half and the Vols went into the intermission ahead just five at 42-37.

Abdur-Rahim and Thomasson opened the second half with two-straight 3-pointers to put Georgia in front, 43-42, resulting in a Tennessee timeout less than a minute in.

Josiah-Jordan James scored his first points of the game out of the timeout to quell Georgia's run and regain the lead for the Vols. Knecht and Abdur-Rahim traded 3-pointers and a foul on James sent Abdur-Rahim to the line.

His two free throws were followed by a three and Georgia opened up a 53-49 lead.

Tennessee went scoreless from the field for nearly three minutes as the Bulldogs rattled off a 9-1 run, the headliner of which was Demary's one-handed dunk over James to go up 61-54 with less than 12 minutes remaining.

James ended the Vols' cold shooting spell only for Demary to knock down a three as the shot clock expired and Thomasson to score for a 10-point Georgia lead at 66-56.

Knecht continued to carry Tennessee offensively. His score got the Vols within four at 78-74 with three minutes, 54 seconds left. The press forced a Georgia turnover at half court and led to an Adioo dunk to make it a two-point game.

Knecht was fouled diving for a loose ball on the defensive end with Tennessee in the bonus and his two ensuing free throws evened the score at 78-78 with two minutes, 35 seconds left.

Appropriately, it was Knecht that put the Vols in the lead at 81-79 for the first time since the 19 minute, 50 second mark of the second half with a deep three. Georgia didn't score again.

Tennessee closed out on a 7-0 run and escaped, putting the game away at the free throw line.