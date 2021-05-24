Knox West ATH Shannon Blair readies for Vols camp
Local product Shannon Blair of Knoxville West High School is gearing up to camp at Tennessee on June 1.
The athlete has starred all across the field in three years at the 5-A program – playing wide receiver, defensive back and returning kicks. With offers filing in from several Power 5 programs, a good showing next Tuesday could reel one in from the hometown squad.
“Coach [Glen] Elarbee called my head coach [Lamar Brown] and told him they wanted to see me at their camp.” Blair told Volquest. “It will be fun. It’s my hometown. I grew up here and it’s an opportunity for me to show them what I can do.”
The athlete has plus speed and is an aggressive player on defense. He was clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash last month at the Under Amour All-American Camp and shows great ability to go up and high-point the football, both on offense and defense.
Blair was tabbed as a First-Team All-State athlete by the TSSAA this past fall and hauled in four interceptions on defense.
“I’ve camped before and I’ve caught almost every ball thrown at me,” Blair said. “I just try to stay focused mentally and I’ll prepare before by going out to the field with teammates to do some drill work and 1-on-1s – like we already do.”
The Knoxville native has 11 offers at current standing – highlighted by Michigan State and Virginia. Purdue has also offered as has Duke and Wake Forrest from the ACC. Others who have evaluated and offered include Tulane, MTSU, Memphis, Liberty, Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian State.
Blair will camp at Tennessee on June 1 and then prepare for two of his five official visits he has confirmed at the moment. Michigan State will welcome the athlete on June 4 while Memphis hosts on June 15.
The Knox West standout will potentially camp at Clemson, too, as some of its coaching staff has begun following the prospect on Twitter.
The three-star registers at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds and is ranked as the No. 35 player in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2022. He plays 7-on-7 for Elite 3 with coach Riley Howard which boasts some of the state’s better prospects in Jaylen Lewis, Anthony Brown, Ayden Greene, Adarius Redmond and Tommy Winton.
“I’ve grown up watching Tennessee and went to a few games the past couple of seasons,” Blair said of the Vols. “All my family and friends are Tennessee fans. I would feel accomplished to pick up an offer from the Vols. I’m just ready to go out there and compete at camp.”
Blair owns a 5.6 Rivals Rating.