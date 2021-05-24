Knox West ATH Shannon Blair readies for Vols camp

Local product Shannon Blair of Knoxville West High School is gearing up to camp at Tennessee on June 1.

The athlete has starred all across the field in three years at the 5-A program – playing wide receiver, defensive back and returning kicks. With offers filing in from several Power 5 programs, a good showing next Tuesday could reel one in from the hometown squad.

“Coach [Glen] Elarbee called my head coach [Lamar Brown] and told him they wanted to see me at their camp.” Blair told Volquest. “It will be fun. It’s my hometown. I grew up here and it’s an opportunity for me to show them what I can do.”

The athlete has plus speed and is an aggressive player on defense. He was clocked at 4.49 seconds in the 40-yard dash last month at the Under Amour All-American Camp and shows great ability to go up and high-point the football, both on offense and defense.

Blair was tabbed as a First-Team All-State athlete by the TSSAA this past fall and hauled in four interceptions on defense.

“I’ve camped before and I’ve caught almost every ball thrown at me,” Blair said. “I just try to stay focused mentally and I’ll prepare before by going out to the field with teammates to do some drill work and 1-on-1s – like we already do.”

The Knoxville native has 11 offers at current standing – highlighted by Michigan State and Virginia. Purdue has also offered as has Duke and Wake Forrest from the ACC. Others who have evaluated and offered include Tulane, MTSU, Memphis, Liberty, Arkansas State, Eastern Kentucky and Appalachian State.