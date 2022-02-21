Kodi Burns leaves Rocky Top for NFL

Southeastern Conference veteran Kodi Burns just finished up his seventh season as an assistant coach in the league and first year on Rocky Top as wide receivers coach on Josh Heupel’s staff. The Arkansas native won’t make it to an eight season as he is taking a position in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints sources told Volquest on Monday morning.

Tennessee was Burns‘s fifth stop as an on-field coach. The Arkansas native played his college ball at Auburn helping the Tigers win a national championship in 2010.

Junior wideout Cedric Tillman blossomed under Burns going over 1000 yards this past season in one of the biggest one season jumps statistically in program history.

During his one season on Rocky top Tennessee signed a handful of receivers including Cam Miller, Squirrel White, Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb.

Pete Thamel was the first to report the news.