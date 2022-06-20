Kumaro Brown details Tennessee relationship, 7-on-7 camp
Memphis Academy playmaker Kumaro Brown will be a highly-touted target in the 2024 cycle and will have a chance to play at the majority of the Power 5 programs, Tennessee included.
The Vols offered the in-state cornerback in January and view him as an athlete who can go and make plays in the back end.
Recently, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was in Knoxville to compete in Tennessee’s 7-on-7 prospect camp. There, he was able to showcase his talents in front of the Tennessee coaching staff and talk with with throughout the day.
“It’s been great. We’ve been getting victories,” Brown said during the event. “It’s been amazing having coach [Tim] Banks and coach [Willie] Martinez watching me play. It’s been a great experience having them watch me move out here today.”
Brown is a long and athletic safety, capable of playing back in zone or up-close to press in man. He displays long strides to keep up with receivers coming out of his backpedal and packs a punch when making contact.
The athlete also shines on the offensive side of the football for Memphis Academy, getting vertical out of the I-formation as a running back. Tennessee believes he can make an impact at the next level playing both offense and defense, but his makeup likely suits him for more of a secondary player.
“As soon as I got here, they were over here watching me,” Brown said of the Volunteer coaches. “They say I can play both ways. I’ll probably play defense [at the next level], but I’ll have to see.”
The Memphis, Tenn. native plans to be back this fall to watch a home football game and likes the direction of the program under now second-year head coach, Josh Heupel.
“He’s a hype guy, for sure,” Brown said of the boss man. “He’s coming with some great energy for the program. He is telling me he likes the way I play.”
But at the end of the day, it’ll come down to the environment and ‘feel’ just as much as the football when coming to a decision over the next two years.
“If I find a school that feels like home, I’m staying,” Brown said. “I’m looking for a place that treats me like an adult - I won’t go anywhere. I like the vibe at Tennessee. They treat me like family, and I really like that. They’ve always done that.”
It’s early for the 2024 prospect, but Tennessee already has an in being the home state school. His former teammate, Cam Miller, also came from Memphis Academy. Brown boasts 8 offers at current standing with Ole Miss and Arkansas also in it from the Southeastern Conference.
Florida State and Memphis have also offered while Georgia has begun to take interest. An offer from the Bulldogs could be coming this summer.
Rivals tabs Brown as a four-star with a 5.8 Rating. He’s the 15th-rated cornerback in the country and the seventh-best prospect in Tennessee. The Volunteer target owns a national ranking of No. 236 currently in the 2024 class with still a lot of time in the process to go.