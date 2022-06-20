Kumaro Brown details Tennessee relationship, 7-on-7 camp

Memphis Academy playmaker Kumaro Brown will be a highly-touted target in the 2024 cycle and will have a chance to play at the majority of the Power 5 programs, Tennessee included.

The Vols offered the in-state cornerback in January and view him as an athlete who can go and make plays in the back end.

Recently, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was in Knoxville to compete in Tennessee’s 7-on-7 prospect camp. There, he was able to showcase his talents in front of the Tennessee coaching staff and talk with with throughout the day.

“It’s been great. We’ve been getting victories,” Brown said during the event. “It’s been amazing having coach [Tim] Banks and coach [Willie] Martinez watching me play. It’s been a great experience having them watch me move out here today.”

Brown is a long and athletic safety, capable of playing back in zone or up-close to press in man. He displays long strides to keep up with receivers coming out of his backpedal and packs a punch when making contact.

The athlete also shines on the offensive side of the football for Memphis Academy, getting vertical out of the I-formation as a running back. Tennessee believes he can make an impact at the next level playing both offense and defense, but his makeup likely suits him for more of a secondary player.