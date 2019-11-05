Coming off an official visit to Tennessee last weekend, mammoth 3-star guard Kyree Miller decided he’d seen enough to shutdown his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 365-pound Texas native committed to the Vols over SMU on Tuesday, giving Tennessee its 17th commitment in the 2020 class.





The Vols extended an offer to the West Mesquite guard in mid-October, jumping into the mix with UTEP, Liberty and SMU.





Offensive line coach Will Friend and running backs coach David Johnson have played a key role in the evaluation and recruitment of Miller and that combo helped make him a big orange believer.





Miller has seen the growth on the offensive line during the 2019 season and the development side of things made Tennessee stand out as he examined the program on the football side.





The Vols now have four offensive linemen committed in the class, with Miller joining 4-star center Cooper Mays, 3-star guard Javontez Spraggins and 3-star guard James Robinson. They’d still like to add an offensive tackle to the group, continuing to recruit 4-star Texas A&M commit Chris Morris and Memphis lineman Marcus Henderson.