After previously adding four assistant coaches, Kim Caldwell has hired a fifth to join her with Lady Vols basketball.

Out of James Madison, Lexie Barrier will be joining Tennessee.

She joins Roman Tubner, Gabe Lazo, Jenna Burdette and Angel Rizor as assistants under Caldwell.

"I'm excited to welcome Lexie to our staff," Caldwell said. "She is an up-and-coming coach who is hungry, has great energy and likes to recruit. I've known her for some time. She was a good player whose career I have followed, and I'm so excited to have her here and welcome her to the Lady Vol family."

Barrier previously served as an assistant at her alma mater in James Madison for two seasons. With the Dukes, she helped the team earn a 49-20 record between the seasons and 26-10 mark in Sun Belt play.

This included a defeat in the Sun Belt Tournament championship to Caldwell's Marshall squad in 2024.

Before returning to James Madison, Barrier also spent time at Marshall with Burdette before Caldwell's tenure. During the 2021-22 season, she served as the 'recruiting coordinator, assisted in player development and served as the academic liaison for players.'

She also was a graduate assistant at NC State in the 2020-21 campaign.

As a player, Barrier played in 127 games and made 96 starts. She scored 1,216 career points All-Colonial Athletic Association Second Team member twice in her tenure.