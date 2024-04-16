Lady Vols basketball head coach Kim Caldwell has hired four assistant coaches to help her in the transition to Tennessee. Two follow Caldwell from Marshall and two come from other SEC programs. "I am very pleased to welcome our new coaching staff members to Rocky Top," Caldwell said. "It's an outstanding group of high-energy coaches that is gifted in the areas of recruiting, teaching, motivating, mentoring and player development. I'm so excited to get our basketball team on the court with this group and can't wait to see what we can collectively do as a staff to help our current players and future Lady Vols become the best they can possibly be." Here is what you need to know. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Roman Tubner (Alabama)

Out of Alabama, Roman Tubner switches sides of the rivalry to join Tennessee. He spent the previous three seasons in Tuscaloosa working for Kristy Curry and was promoted to associate head coach before last season. In 2019, Tubner was selected to the Women's Basketball Coaches Association's 30 Under Thirty. He also is a member of Silver Waves Media's 2023 50 Most Impactful Assistants. He helped coach the Tide to three consecutive 20+ win seasons for the first time since 1999 including a recent 24-win season in 2023-24 that was Alabama's best since 1998. On the trail, Tubner he helped land 16 players during his tenure as the recruiting coordinator. This included All-SEC players and success in high school and the transfer portal.



Gabe Lazo (Mississippi State)

Gabe Lazo also joins the Lady Vols staff with recent SEC experience. He worked for Sam Purcell at Mississippi State the previous two seasons and was recently promoted to associate head coach. Lazo's specialty was on the defensive end as he was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator. He led the way on opponent scouting and created defensive game plans. On the trail. he was pivotal in landing the No. 3 transfer class ahead of last season. His state of Florida connections have also helped land recruits out of high school.

Jenna Burdette (Marshall)

Jenna Burdette has familiarity with Caldwell's system as she has spent three seasons on her staff. This ranges from two at Division II Glenville State and one at Marshall. Burdette became an assistant at Marshall before Caldwell arrived but was promoted to associate head coach once the pair were reunited. The duo helped turn around the Herd as they won the Sun Belt Championship and made the NCAA Tournament.

Angel Rizor (Marshall)