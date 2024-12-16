Lady Vols basketball climbs in latest edition of AP Top 25

Following an 80-point win over North Carolina Central, the Lady Vols have jumped up one spot in the most recent AP Poll.

Tennessee is now the No. 18 team in the country after coming in at No. 19 last week to make its first appearance in the rankings under Kim Caldwell.

Paired with the men's basketball's ranking of No. 1 in the country, the school is home to the only men's and women's basketball programs that are both undefeated.

The most recent win over the Eagles made headlines for the dramatic success the Lady Vols had. Winning 139-59 and advancing to 8-0 on the season, Tennessee rewrote multiple records.

This included breaking the men's and women's NCAA Division I, NBA and WNBA record for most 3-pointers made in a game. Tennessee drilled 30 to set the new record.

Leading the way was Samara Spencer who notched the program record for most 3-pointers made in a single game at nine. She finished with a double-double that featured 32 points and 10 assists.

Tennessee's 139 points scored was also a program record topping the previous 136-point mark set against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Nov. 29, 2002 by a Pat Summitt led squad.

The Lady Vols are now one of seven SEC teams ranked inside the top 25 sitting behind South Carolina, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and Kentucky. They are ahead of Ole Miss.

Tennessee's next game is a road test against Memphis. The Lady Vols will play inside FedExForum, home of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies, for the contest. It is set for Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPNews.