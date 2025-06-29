Lady Vols basketball legend Candace Parker gets jersey retired in WNBA

Oct 9, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker (3) reacts to a call in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx in game one of the WNBA Finals. at Target Center. The Los Angeles Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 78-76. (Photo by Brad Rempel-Imagn Images)

Possibly the best player to go through Pat Summitt's Lady Vols program got her jersey retired in the WNBA on Sunday. Candace Parker's iconic No. 3 was lifted into the rafters for the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise she brought a WNBA title to while earning Finals MVP. She won the championship with the Sparks in 2016. She was also a two-time MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year with Los Angeles. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans,” Parker said when the ceremony was announced. “I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success — it’s about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here."