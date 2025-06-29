Lady Vols basketball legend Candace Parker gets jersey retired in WNBA

Possibly the best player to go through Pat Summitt's Lady Vols program got her jersey retired in the WNBA on Sunday.
Candace Parker's iconic No. 3 was lifted into the rafters for the Los Angeles Sparks, the franchise she brought a WNBA title to while earning Finals MVP.
She won the championship with the Sparks in 2016. She was also a two-time MVP, Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year with Los Angeles.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans,” Parker said when the ceremony was announced. “I’m grateful to my parents, who believed in me every step of the way, to my brothers who still are my heroes and to my wife and kids, who inspire me every day. The Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) raised Lailaa and this was her playground growing up. Holding the record for assists reminds me that basketball is never just about individual success — it’s about elevating others and being a part of something bigger than yourself. This jersey represents all the moments, all the connections, and all the love that got me here."
Through the course of her pro career, she is a three-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021, 2023), WNBA Finals MVP (2016), two-time MVP (2008, 2013), seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-WNBA First Team member, WNBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020) and WNBA Rookie of the Year (2008).
Parker also went on to win the title with the Chicago Sky in 2021. She will get her jersey retired by the Sky, as well, with that ceremony scheduled for August 25.
She won a third title with the Las Vegas Aces in 2023 while a member of the organization's roster, as well.
Before dominating at the highest level of women's basketball in the WNBA, Parker was a star at Tennessee. In Knoxville under Summitt, Parker won national titles in both the 2007 and 2008 seasons. She was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament in both years.
In 2008, she was named the AP Player of the Year to go with back-to-back USBWA Player of the Year awards. She also won two Wooden Awards in her college tenure.
Parker would be drafted first overall in the following WNBA draft and won the league's Rookie of the Year and MVP award in the same season.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.