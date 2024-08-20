TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

The Lady Vols will also face three in-state programs as a part of its out-of-conference schedule. This includes UT Martin , MTSU and Memphis .

In total, there are six teams in the non-conference schedule that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament, though. Including SEC opponents, Tennessee's schedule features 16-of- 29 game against teams to make the field.

Two of these opponents are in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 in No. 3 UConn and No. 18 Florida State . Both of those games will be played in Knoxville.

With Kim Caldwell at the helm of the program heading into her first season as Tennessee's head coach, the Lady Vols will play 13 non-conference games in the regular season.

Lady Vols basketball has announced its out-of-conference schedule for the 2024-25 season.

Things will first get started with an exhibition against Carson-Newman on Halloween. This is the 19th meeting between the schools with Tennessee 18-0 in previous exhibitions.

The regular season opener is slated for Nov. 5 with Samford coming to Knoxville. This is the first meeting between the programs.

The first opponent who made March Madness a year ago is UT Martin on Nov. 7. The Lady Vols own that series 14-2.

Then, Tennessee has a revenge game against MTSU after falling a season ago in Huntsville. The Lady Vols own the series advantage 22-1 with last season marking the first loss.

Liberty and Western Carolina are next on the schedule before Florida State comes to campus for the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4. Tennessee is 2-1 all-time against the Seminoles but fell by one point early last season.

The Lady Vols then travel to New York to face the reigning national runner-up in Iowa. The Lady Vols are 2-1 all-time against the Hawkeyes with the most recent matchup coming in 1993.

After a return home to face North Carolina Central, Tennessee will play its first road match against Memphis. The Lady Vols are 27-1 against the Tigers including an overtime win a season ago. LVFL Alex Simmons is entering her second year as Memphis' head coach.

Tennessee will then head south to Florida to take part in the West Palm Beach Classic. The pair of opponents is yet to be announced.

The final match before conference play is against Winthrop at home just days before New Years on Dec. 29.

In the midst of conference play, a rivalry will continue with UConn. The Lady Vols will host the Huskies on Feb. 6 for the 27th meeting between the programs. The Huskies are coming off a Final Four appearance.