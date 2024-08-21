PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Lady Vols basketball's SEC schedule revealed for 2024-25 season

Mar 9, 2024; Greensville, SC, USA; Tennessee Lady Vols guard Jewel Spear (0) handles the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

On Wednesday afternoon, the SEC revealed dates for the 2024-25 women's basketball season.

This is the first campaign that will feature a 16-team SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the mix.

Here's who the Lady Vols are playing and when the games will be held.

"Our schedule is challenging, and the SEC is loaded this year, but we are excited to see where we stand among the top teams in the country," Head coach Kim Caldwell said. "We have been working hard during the preseason to create a blue collar program that Lady Vol fans will be proud to watch. We can't wait to see everyone in Food City Center soon. The season will be here before we know it."

Tennessee Women's Basketball 2024-25 SEC Schedule
Date Team Location

Jan. 2

Texas A&M

Away

Jan. 5

Oklahoma

Home

Jan. 9

LSU

Home

Jan. 12

Arkansas

Away

Jan. 16

Mississippi State

Home

Jan. 19

Vanderbilt

Away

Jan. 23

Texas

Away

Jan. 27

South Carolina

Home

Feb. 2

Missouri

Away

Feb. 9

LSU

Away

Feb. 13

Auburn

Home

Feb. 16

Ole Miss

Home

Feb. 20

Alabama

Home

Feb. 23

Florida

Away

Feb. 27

Kentucky

Away

Mar. 2

Georgia

Home
Tennessee will open the SEC schedule on the road with Texas A&M on Jan. 2. Then, it will return home for consecutive games against Oklahoma and the first of two meetings with LSU.

After hitting the road to face Arkansas in Samara Spencer's return to Fayetteville, the Lady Vols will host Mississippi State which is assistant coach Gabe Lazo's old school.

Then, Tennessee will travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt for the only time this season. They'll stay on the road for the Lady Vols' first SEC matchup with Texas right after.

Then, to wrap up January, Tennessee will host defending national champion South Carolina. A two-game road trip follows against Missouri and the return matchup with LSU to open February.

In the middle of the month, the Lady Vols will have a three-game home stand. Matches gainst Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, assistant coach Roman Tubner's previous stop, will be played in Knoxville.

Finally, a two-game road trip against Florida and Kentucky will be played before returning home on March 2 to face Georgia on Senior Day.

In total, this is eight teams appearing in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.

