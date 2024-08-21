On Wednesday afternoon, the SEC revealed dates for the 2024-25 women's basketball season.

This is the first campaign that will feature a 16-team SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the mix.

Here's who the Lady Vols are playing and when the games will be held.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

"Our schedule is challenging, and the SEC is loaded this year, but we are excited to see where we stand among the top teams in the country," Head coach Kim Caldwell said. "We have been working hard during the preseason to create a blue collar program that Lady Vol fans will be proud to watch. We can't wait to see everyone in Food City Center soon. The season will be here before we know it."