Lady Vols basketball's SEC schedule revealed for 2024-25 season
On Wednesday afternoon, the SEC revealed dates for the 2024-25 women's basketball season.
This is the first campaign that will feature a 16-team SEC with Texas and Oklahoma joining the mix.
Here's who the Lady Vols are playing and when the games will be held.
"Our schedule is challenging, and the SEC is loaded this year, but we are excited to see where we stand among the top teams in the country," Head coach Kim Caldwell said. "We have been working hard during the preseason to create a blue collar program that Lady Vol fans will be proud to watch. We can't wait to see everyone in Food City Center soon. The season will be here before we know it."
|Date
|Team
|Location
|
Jan. 2
|
Texas A&M
|
Away
|
Jan. 5
|
Oklahoma
|
Home
|
Jan. 9
|
LSU
|
Home
|
Jan. 12
|
Arkansas
|
Away
|
Jan. 16
|
Mississippi State
|
Home
|
Jan. 19
|
Vanderbilt
|
Away
|
Jan. 23
|
Texas
|
Away
|
Jan. 27
|
South Carolina
|
Home
|
Feb. 2
|
Missouri
|
Away
|
Feb. 9
|
LSU
|
Away
|
Feb. 13
|
Auburn
|
Home
|
Feb. 16
|
Ole Miss
|
Home
|
Feb. 20
|
Alabama
|
Home
|
Feb. 23
|
Florida
|
Away
|
Feb. 27
|
Kentucky
|
Away
|
Mar. 2
|
Georgia
|
Home
Tennessee will open the SEC schedule on the road with Texas A&M on Jan. 2. Then, it will return home for consecutive games against Oklahoma and the first of two meetings with LSU.
After hitting the road to face Arkansas in Samara Spencer's return to Fayetteville, the Lady Vols will host Mississippi State which is assistant coach Gabe Lazo's old school.
Then, Tennessee will travel to Nashville to face Vanderbilt for the only time this season. They'll stay on the road for the Lady Vols' first SEC matchup with Texas right after.
Then, to wrap up January, Tennessee will host defending national champion South Carolina. A two-game road trip follows against Missouri and the return matchup with LSU to open February.
In the middle of the month, the Lady Vols will have a three-game home stand. Matches gainst Auburn, Ole Miss and Alabama, assistant coach Roman Tubner's previous stop, will be played in Knoxville.
Finally, a two-game road trip against Florida and Kentucky will be played before returning home on March 2 to face Georgia on Senior Day.
In total, this is eight teams appearing in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25.
