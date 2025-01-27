Lady Vols basketball slip again in latest AP Poll

In response, the latest AP Poll dropped Tennessee one spot to No. 18 in the country.

The result was a four-point loss in Tennessee's only game of the week. The Lady Vols were without head coach Kim Caldwell , though, as she missed the game following the birth of her child.

After checking in at No. 17 in the country this past week, the Lady Vols went to play No. 7 Texas in Austin.

In the loss 80-76 to the Longhorns the previous Thursday, assistant coach Jenna Burdette stepped in as acting head coach. She steered the Lady Vols to a late lead they couldn't hold on to in the final moments.

Leading the way for Tennessee in the game was Ruby Whitehorn. The first-year Clemson transfer dropped 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. She also added a rebound, three assists and a block.

Helping the push was forward Zee Spearman, as well. She posted 14 points as the only other player in double figures for the Lady Vols.

Now, Tennessee will turn the page to a two-game week with six days in between. On Monday, the Lady Vols will face No. 2 South Carolina at home. The Gamecocks are coming off a win over LSU and have just one loss this year which was to No. 1 UCLA.

This will be South Carolina's fourth-straight game against an AP ranked team.

Then, the Lady Vols will have the week off until their next game on Sunday. Tennessee will hit the road to play at Missouri.

The Lady Vols are now looking to end a two-game losing streak, as well. Before the loss at Texas, they dropped a road match at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee is 3-4 in SEC play under Caldwell which is tied for ninth in the conference at this point.

The Lady Vols made their first appearance in the AP Poll under Caldwell in the opening stages of December. They have hung on to a spot since with the highest spot being at No. 15 on three separate occasions.