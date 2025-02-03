Lady Vols basketball slip one spot in latest AP Poll

After falling to No. 2 South Carolina at home by seven and beating Missouri on the road by five, Tennessee has slid from No. 18 to No. 19 in the Feb. 3 version of the poll.

The Lady Vols are once again on the move in the most recent edition of the AP Poll.

Tennessee has been ranked since debuting in this season's polls on Dec. 9, 2024 at No. 19. The Lady Vols have climbed up as high as No. 15 and haven't dropped any further than No. 19 since entering.

However, Tennessee was not ranked to begin the season in Kim Caldwell's first season leading the program.

Now, the Lady Vols are the sixth-highest ranked team in the poll behind No. 2 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 6 LSU, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 15 Oklahoma.

This past week, Tennessee hosted the Gamecocks on Monday night. The Lady Vols' late surge wasn't enough to get over the hump leading to a 70-63 defeat. The 63 points scored were the lowest point total by Tennessee under Caldwell.

Ruby Whitehorn led the Lady Vols in scoring with 12 points. Talaysia Cooper was the only other Tennessee player in double-figures with 11 points although she shot a poor 5-of-21 from the field.

The Lady Vols didn't play a midweek game with their next match coming on the road at Missouri on Sunday. Another slow start led to an early deficit but Tennessee quickly scratched out of it.

Ultimately, the Lady Vols were able to win 76-71 behind a marvelous showing by Cooper. She finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, six steals and three blocks while fouling out with just over a minute remaining.

Next, Tennessee will host No. 5 UConn in the long-standing rivalry. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Then, it's a rematch with No. 6 LSU who narrowly defeated the Lady Vols in Knoxville. This time, Tennessee heads to Baton Rouge to face off on Super Bowl Sunday. The game is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.