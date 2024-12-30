Lady Vols basketball stays put inside top 15 of latest AP Poll

After playing just one game this past week, the Lady Vols are staying put inside the AP Poll.
Tennessee comes in at No. 15 for the second straight week.
The Lady Vols are coming off a dominant 114-50 win over Winthrop on Sunday afternoon after nearly a week break.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The entire top 18 of the AP Poll was unchanged this week. This left the Lady Vols as the fifth-highest-ranked team in the SEC. Eight conference teams were ranked with two more also receiving votes.
Next for Tennessee is conference play. The Lady Vols will travel to play Texas A&M on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on SECN+.
Tennessee's first home game of the SEC slate is set for Jan. 5 at 3 p.m. ET. This will be against No. 9 Oklahoma.
The Lady Vols enter the slate 12-0. This is the first time since the 2017-18 season that Tennessee is undefeated before conference play.
This is not the end of its out-of-conference slate, though. The Lady Vols will also host No. 7 UConn on Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. ET airing on ESPN. Other than that, all regular season games left on the schedule are against SEC opponents.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.