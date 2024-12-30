Lady Vols basketball stays put inside top 15 of latest AP Poll

Tennessee's Jewel Spear (0) congratuates Kaniya Boyd (4) after Boyd drew a foul and scored during an NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

After playing just one game this past week, the Lady Vols are staying put inside the AP Poll. Tennessee comes in at No. 15 for the second straight week. The Lady Vols are coming off a dominant 114-50 win over Winthrop on Sunday afternoon after nearly a week break.

