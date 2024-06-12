Just before Tennessee baseball faces Florida State in the College World Series, it has been announced that the pair of programs will meet during basketball season, as well.

The Lady Vols will host the Seminoles in the SEC/ACC Challenge in the second year of the event. The game will be played on Dec. 4 with tip-off time and broadcast details to be revealed at a later date.

A year ago, Tennessee lost to Notre Dame at home to kickoff the challenge.

Last season, the Lady Vols did square off against Florida State, though. In Tallahassee on Nov. 9, Tennessee came up short under Kellie Harper behind a strong performance by Rickea Jackson. The now Sparks rookie dropped 31 points in the one-point loss.

Overall, the Lady Vols lead the series 2-1. Both wins came in the 80s with the only game in Knoxville being won.

Florida State will provide a challenge for Tennessee in Kim Caldwell's first season as head coach. The Seminoles return a bulk of their production from a team that reached the NCAA Tournament.

The Lady Vols lose Jackson along with Jasmine Powell, Tamari Key and Karoline Striplin. The remainder of the roster will return, though, alongside a group of transfers. Ruby Whitehorn, Lazaria Spearman, Alyssa Latham and Samara Spencer join the team.

Other notable returners include Jewel Spear, Sara Puckett and Jillian Hollingshead among others. Talaysia Cooper and Kaniya Boyd are also set to make their Lady Vol debuts after sitting out a season ago.