Lady Vols basketball to meet top-seeded Texas in Sweet 16

The Lady Vols’ Sweet 16 opponent is set.
Tennessee, a 5-seed, will meet 1-seed Texas on Saturday in Birmingham.
This comes after the Longhorns downed 8-seed Illinois on Monday.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Tip-off information
Date: March 29, 2025
Time: 1 or 3:30 p.m. ET
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
TV: ABC
How’d they get here
Tennessee got to this point via a pair of wins in Columbus, Ohio.
First, the Lady Vols moved past 12-seed South Florida with a 101-66 win. This effort was led by Talaysia Cooper who scored 20 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.
The 16 made 3-pointers were a Tennessee record for threes made in an NCAA Tournament game.
That placed the Lady Vols in a true road game vs. 4-seed Ohio State. Tennessee pulled off the upset with an 82-67 win.
Cooper once again paced the team with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Texas got its run to reach the Sweet 16 by blowing out 16-seed William & Mary. The Longhorns won 105-61 led by Madison Booker’s 20 points.
Then, Texas defeated Illinois 65-48. Booker scored 20 in this game, as well.
Previous meeting
Tennessee has already met Texas this year. As a part of the SEC slate, the Lady Vols took a trip to Austin to face the Longhorns on Jan. 23.
Despite Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell missing the game due to the birth of her child, the Lady Vols only lost 80-76.
Both teams shot 50% from the field. Ruby Whitehorn led Tennessee with 21 points. Booker dropped 26 for Texas.
The Longhorns would go on to claim a share of the SEC regular season title with South Carolina. The Lady Vols finished tied for eighth.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.