Lady Vols basketball to meet top-seeded Texas in Sweet 16

This comes after the Longhorns downed 8-seed Illinois on Monday.

Tennessee , a 5-seed, will meet 1-seed Texas on Saturday in Birmingham.

Tennessee got to this point via a pair of wins in Columbus, Ohio.

First, the Lady Vols moved past 12-seed South Florida with a 101-66 win. This effort was led by Talaysia Cooper who scored 20 points to go with six rebounds and four assists.

The 16 made 3-pointers were a Tennessee record for threes made in an NCAA Tournament game.

That placed the Lady Vols in a true road game vs. 4-seed Ohio State. Tennessee pulled off the upset with an 82-67 win.

Cooper once again paced the team with 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Texas got its run to reach the Sweet 16 by blowing out 16-seed William & Mary. The Longhorns won 105-61 led by Madison Booker’s 20 points.

Then, Texas defeated Illinois 65-48. Booker scored 20 in this game, as well.