Lady Vols basketball transfer staying inside Tennessee for final year

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This will be her final season of eligibility.

The former Tennessee guard and Knoxville native is staying in the state, committing to play for Belmont in Nashville.

After announcing her intention to enter the transfer portal out of the Lady Vols' program on April 3, Avery Strickland has revealed her next stop.

Strickland has played her previous pair of seasons with the Lady Vols under both Kim Caldwell and Kellie Harper.

Most recently, Strickland saw her role feature low minutes off the bench. Her play time increased in the postseason, but it didn't go over 11 minutes in the month of March.

As a junior under Caldwell, Strickland posted 1.9 points per game in an average of 5.8 minutes per appearance. She played in 19 games.

She shot 43.8% from the field and 30.4% on 3-pointers on the season. She also contributed 1.3 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game.

As a sophomore under Harper, Strickland saw action in 20 games for an average of 4.6 minutes per match. She averaged 0.9 points per game on 26.3% shooting from the field and 18.2% shooting on 3-pointers.

That year, she was placed on the 2023-24 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Strickland played her freshman season with Pitt. There, she played in 30 games while starting in 11. In 20.1 minutes per game, she averaged 6.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

This came on 38.3% shooting from the field and 33.9% on 3-pointers. Her career high in points came during this freshman campaign when she logged 17 against Georgia Tech.

She was named to the All-ACC Academic Team that year.

Strickland played her high school basketball at Farragut in Knoxville. She was featured on multiple All-State teams while scoring 17.8 points and grabbing 6.3 rebounds per game as a senior.

She was also an all-state honoree in softball and track & field. Her brother, Cameron Strickland, played baseball at Tennessee and ETSU. Her other brother, Carson Strickland, played baseball at Motlow State Community College.

Avery Strickland was the 10th Knoxville native to play for the Lady Vols.