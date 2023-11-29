Early in the third quarter with a 16-point lead, it looked like Tennessee would cruise to victory in the first year of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

However, a collapse led to the No. 20 Lady Vols (4-3) falling to No. 18 Notre Dame (6-1) while being outscored by 17 in the second half.

For Tennessee, its matchup in the event against the top-20 team marked the third straight game against a ranked opponent. In the Fort Meyers Tip-Off, the Lady Vols fell to No. 19 Indiana and took down No. 22 Oklahoma.

The second-half collapse came on 34.6% shooting from the field in the pair of frames. The first half featured 45.2% shooting from the Lady Vols.

On the other side, the Fighting Irish finished on fire with 58.3% shooting from the field in the second half. In the first half, they shot just 27.8% from the field. Notre Dame never made a 3-pointer in the game.

Tennessee was led by Jasmine Powell in the game. She finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Fellow guard Destinee Wells was right behind her with 13 points, three rebounds and five assists. Both players earned the start to begin the game.