RALEIGH, N.C. — The Lady Vols basketball's run in the NCAA Tournament will continue. Tennessee defeated Green Bay 92-63 in Raleigh behind a strong night from Rickea Jackson. The 6-seed Lady Vols (20-12) got 26 points out of their star forward with 13 coming in each half. She also added nine rebounds and two assists. The 11-seed Phoenix (27-7) struggled to defend the whole team — not just Jackson. The team shot 58.3% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. Sara Puckett added 13 points and Jewel Spear notched 13, as well. On defense, Tennessee suffocated Green Bay. It only made 37.9% of shots and 30% of 3-pointers. The Lady Vols now move onto the Round of 32 with a matchup between the winner of 3-seed NC State and 14-seed Chattanooga. No matter the victor, it will be a reunion between Kellie Harper and a former stop.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee and Green Bay had different game plans heading into the game. The Lady Vols looked to pound it in the paint and use their size while the Phoenix settled for 3-pointers. This worked for both sides. Tennessee reached 23 points with 14 coming in the paint. Jackson led the charge with nine. Green Bay got up to 21 with 3-for-5 shooting from deep. Spear took things into her own hands in the second quarter. In the opening five minutes of the period, she knocked down three 3-pointers to score 11 points and pull the Lady Vols up 10. What helped create a 44-28 lead at the break was a suffocating defense down the stretch. Tennessee held the Phoenix scoreless over the final 5:50 of the half. In the final seven minutes, the Lady Vols went on a 16-2 run to leave Green Bay in the dust. At halftime, Jackson had the halftime high with 13 points. Spear was right behind her with 11 after her early second quarter barrage. Puckett also got up to nine. Tennessee continued to pour it on after the break. A 13-2 run in the middle of the third quarter brought the lead up to 25. Green Bay continued to struggle on offense and the Lady Vols' size and hot shooting was a nightmare to defend. Heading into the fourth quarter, Tennessee led by 26. Despite emptying the bench and letting every active player to get minutes, the Lady Vols added to their lead. Tennessee ultimately won the game by 29 to advance to the Round of 32.

STAT OF THE GAME

The Lady Vols hammered the ball into the paint when it could. Tennessee scored 40 of its 92 points in the paint throughout the game. On the other side, the Lady Vols' height was too much to handle. Green Bay only managed 26 points in the paint.

UP NEXT