Lady Vols bounce back with dominating win over Arkansas on the road

After a two-game losing skid, the Lady Vols got back on track Sunday afternoon.

No. 16 Tennessee went on the road and handled Arkansas 93-63.

The win over the Razorbacks (8-11, 1-3 SEC) comes after the Lady Vols (14-2, 2-2) dropped home games to No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 6 LSU.

It was a trio of players getting the job done for Tennessee in the game. At the top of the list was Talaysia Cooper who got up to 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting. She also grabbed three rebounds, passed for two assists and totaled four steals.

Behind Cooper was Zee Spearman. The center let it fly from range hitting all three of her 3-point attempts. She finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

The third piece was Ruby Whitehorn. The guard put up an efficient 17 points with four rebounds, two assists and a steal.

As a team, the Lady Vols shot 45.5% from the field and 35.3% on 3-pointers. Defensively, they forced 22 turnovers resulting in 28 points.