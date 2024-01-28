OXFORD, Miss. — In a match between two teams fighting for a top-four spot in the SEC Tournament, Tennessee couldn't get it done on the road.

Instead, Ole Miss held on late to win 80-75 and handed the Lady Vols their second loss of conference play.

Both offenses had a solid afternoon shooting 48.4% and 48.6% from the field, respectively.

Tennessee (12-7, 5-2 SEC) was led by Jewel Spear who scored a season-high 30 points in the game. The Rebels (15-5, 5-2) had Marquesha Davis go off for 25.

Rickea Jackson got out to a solid start with 13 first half points but finished the night with just 15. She shot 1-for-7 from the field in the second half.

The Lady Vols also connected on eight 3-pointers in the match while Ole Miss made only two.

Tennessee now forfeits its sole spot in second place in the SEC. It is tied with the Rebels and LSU at 5-2 behind undefeated South Carolina.