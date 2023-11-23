Rickea Jackson is still sidelined with a lower leg injury.

It showed in Tennessee's 71-57 opening loss of the Fort Meyers Tip-Off.

The No. 19 Lady Vols (3-2) squared off with No. 21 Indiana (3-2) but didn't have enough push without their star forward.

This is now the third straight game Jackson has been unable to go for Tennessee. In its most recent game, Jasmine Powell and Avery Strickland also weren't able to play. This time, Powell returned from a wrist injury but Strickland was still sidelined with a concussion.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

In Jackson's absence, the scoring was led by Karoline Striplin and Sara Puckett. They both put up 13 points. Puckett also added a team-high seven rebounds.

Behind the junior duo was Powell with 12.

However, this wasn't enough to keep up with the Hoosiers' shooting. They shot 43.9% from the field and knocked down 10 3-pointers at a 45.5% clip to leave the Lady Vols in the dust.

With Tennessee shooting a mere 35.9% from the field and 30% on 3-pointers, the large deficit was created.