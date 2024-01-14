In Tennessee's opening three SEC matches, the Lady Vols fell into a first-half double-digit hole in each contest.

However, they managed to come out with a win in each of these games to get out to a flawless start in conference play.

This streak of pitching comebacks ended in a 71-56 loss to Texas A&M, though.

While Tennessee (10-6, 3-1 SEC) fell into a first-half hole of 14 heading into the halftime break, the come-from-behind effort wasn't enough. Ultimately, the Aggies (14-3, 2-2) held on to the advantage to win by 15.

The Lady Vols struggled on both sides of the floor in the loss.

On offense, Tennessee shot just 36.7% from the field and 31.3% on 3-pointers. This combined with 14 turnovers led to the low scoring mark. Sara Puckett led the way in scoring with only 12 points.

On the other side, Texas A&M heated up and found an effective offense. The 44.1% shooting effort was led by Aicha Coulibaly who finished with 19 points.

The Lady Vols have now surrendered their first conference match of the year. Top-ranked South Carolina is the only team in the SEC yet to drop an inner-conference match this season.