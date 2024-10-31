Lady Vols debut Kim Caldwell's system in exhibition win over Carson-Newman

Tennessee guard Ruby Whitehorn (2) dribbles toward the basket during an exhibition game between the Lady Vols and Carson-Newman at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

It doesn't count and it was against a Division II local program in Carson-Newman, but Kim Caldwell's system was effective in its first public showing with the Lady Vols. Tennessee used the aggressive defense and fast pace to run away with a 135-49 victory. Leading the way was Ruby Whitehorn who posted 29 points on an extremely efficient 11-for-15 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 shooting from range. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Behind Whitehorn was Zee Spearman and Jewel Spear. The pair both put up 17 points with Spear hitting five 3-pointers. Also in double figures were Talaysia Cooper, Sara Puckett and Kaniya Boyd. The leading scorer for the Eagles was Jenni Sullivan with 15 points. She was the only one in double figures.

WHAT HAPPENED

It wasn't immediate for Tennessee, but it didn't take long. Two and a half minutes into the contest, the Lady Vols led 6-5 while they attempted to get their feet under them. From there, the floodgates opened. For the next seven minutes, Tennessee went on a 22-0 run before giving up a 3-pointer late in the quarter. Samara Spencer instantly responded with a three of her own to go into the second quarter up 31-8. The second quarter followed the same script. The Lady Vols went on a 19-0 run in the period to blow the top completely off the game. This resulted in a 64-23 score at halftime. Whitehorn led the way with 22 points in just 11 minutes played. In the third quarter, Tennessee reached the century mark. With an Avery Strickland 3-pointer, the Lady Vols eclipsed 100 points. By the end of the frame, the lead had ballooned to 105-40. Tennessee kept applying pressure in the fourth quarter. Despite the lead, the Lady Vols kept their foot firmly on the gas to get valuable reps in against an opponent before the start of the regular season. The final score would ultimately sit 89 points in the favor of Tennessee.

STANDOUT STAT

Tennessee not only shot a lot, but it was extremely efficient. While launching 48 3-pointers, the Lady Vols connected on 19 for a 39.6% mark. This sat above 40% in the fourth quarter before a late drop, as well. From the field, Tennessee shot 49-of-94 which was a 52.1% clip.

UP NEXT