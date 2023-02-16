More than a week ago, Tennessee dropped a double overtime game at Mississippi State, then needed a second half surge to pull away from Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Neither overtime nor a surge was needed against Arkansas Thursday night.

Behind a strong start, the catalyst of which was the Lady Vols' 3-point shooting, Tennessee jumped out to a double-digit lead in the opening four minutes and the Razorbacks never recovered in a 87-66 win at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The Lady Vols (19-9, 11-2 SEC) connected on six first half 3-pointers, starting with Jordan Walker's just over a minute in.

Erynn Barnum provided an answer for Arkansas (19-9, 6-7), but it was a brief one. Rickea Jackson responded with a jumper for the first of a bevy of scores from the forward. She came down and hit another three a few possessions later to extend the lead to 14-2.

Tennessee closed out the period on a 8-0 run, which included a pair of threes from Jasmine Powell and Jackson, then continued its onslaught in the second quarter, upping the lead to a commanding 41-15 with a stretch where the Lady Vols outscored Arkansas 11-2.

The Razorbacks, which trailed 44-22 at halftime, started the third quarter on a 7-2 run and made a push that brought them within 17 after Samar Spencer's layup at the 7:17 mark of the third quarter.

While Arkansas' shooting improved out of the break, it couldn't slow Tennessee down enough on the other end to make a significant dent in the deficit.

The Lady Vols hit nine total threes, well above its season average of 5.4 coming into the game. They knocked down three in the second half, two of which came from Tess Darby.

Tennessee held a sizable advantage in rebounding, grabbing 59 boards compared to Arkansas's 25. Jackson and Jordan Horston snagged 12 each.

The Lady Vols had five different players finish with double scoring figures with Jackson leading the way with 25 points for the double-double. Horston scored 15 and Darby finished with 11. Walker and Powell tallied 10 a piece.

Barnum led Arkansas with 25 points.

Tennessee hosts Auburn on Sunday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is set for noon ET on ESPN2.