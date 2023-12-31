Welcome back, Rickea Jackson.

Tennessee (7-5) used a great game from the senior forward in its 90-55 win over Liberty (5-10) on Sunday afternoon.

This is Jackson's second game back following an injury that held her out for the majority of out-of-conference play. It was her first game back in the starting lineup, as well.

In the road test, she finished with 21 points on 9-for-18 shooting. She also knocked down two 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and passed for an assist. This all came in only 24 minutes on the court.

Against Wofford in her return in the team's previous outing, Jackson finished with 11 points and six rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Tess Darby also had a game to remember. She set a career-high in scoring in the third quarter. She shot a blistering hot 6-for-8 from deep for a total of 18 points. She played only 17 minutes.

As a team, Tennessee shot 43.6% from the field and 40% on 3-pointers. Liberty shot just 31% from the field.