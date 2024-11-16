Lady Vols down Liberty behind 33-point night for Talaysia Cooper

Under Kim Caldwell, the Lady Vols are still undefeated four games into the year.

This time, Tennessee beat Liberty behind a strong effort from Talaysia Cooper, 109-93

Cooper dropped 33 points in the game on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from range. She also contributed nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Behind her, Ruby Whitehorn, Sara Puckett and Jewel Spear all reached double figures.

As a team, Tennessee shot 47% from the field and 36.8% on 3-pointers. The defense gave up 51.5% shooting from the field and 50% on deep balls.

However, the Lady Vols created 25 turnovers resulting in 38 points off turnovers.