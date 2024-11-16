Lady Vols down Liberty behind 33-point night for Talaysia Cooper

Under Kim Caldwell, the Lady Vols are still undefeated four games into the year.
This time, Tennessee beat Liberty behind a strong effort from Talaysia Cooper, 109-93
Cooper dropped 33 points in the game on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from range. She also contributed nine rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Behind her, Ruby Whitehorn, Sara Puckett and Jewel Spear all reached double figures.
As a team, Tennessee shot 47% from the field and 36.8% on 3-pointers. The defense gave up 51.5% shooting from the field and 50% on deep balls.
However, the Lady Vols created 25 turnovers resulting in 38 points off turnovers.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tennessee jumped ahead early. The Lady Vols built a 19-point lead by the end of the first quarter. An 11-0 run early in the frame pushed them ahead 19-3 and they wouldn't look back.
By halftime, the lead ballooned by two points to 21. Liberty held in tough in the second quarter which would be the theme for the rest of the game.
At the break, it was Cooper who led the way with 20 points. She was shooting 9-for-13 at that point with four rebounds.
The third quarter featured a 9-0 run from the Flames to cut the lead to 12 early. However, Tennessee instantly responded with a 10-0 run to get back in comfortable control.
By the end of the third period, it was an 18-point lead for the Lady Vols.
Liberty wouldn't go away, though. With just under two minutes left, despite not going on any major runs, the Flames pulled back to within 12 points. Tennessee wouldn't let it get any closer, though, and escaped with a win.
UP NEXT
Tennessee now has a chunk of time off. The next match won't be until November 26 when the Lady Vols host Western Carolina. This will be the first televised game for Tennessee with it airing on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET.
Then, Caldwell will face her first Power Four opponent in her Lady Vols tenure. Tennessee welcomes Florida State to town on Dec. 4 in the SEC-ACC Women's Basketball Challenge.
