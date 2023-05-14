The Lady Vols, who defeated South Carolina for its first conference tournament championship since 2011 on Saturday, earned a No. 4 national seed in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Fresh off of SEC regular season and tournament titles, the Tennessee softball team is heading into the postseason with plenty of momentum.

Tennessee (44-8) has one of the best resumes in the country with series win over nationally ranked LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M and Kentucky as well as Clemson and Virginia Tech in its non-conference slate.

Four of teams on Tennessee's schedule were named national seeds, including Northwestern (12), Arkansas (11), LSU (10) and Alabama (5). The Lady Vols were a combined 7-4 in those games.

The Lady Vols have made the tournament field every full season since 2004 but are looking to make their first super regional since 2019 and their first Women's College World Series appearance in eight years.

Tennessee draws Indiana, Louisville and Northern Kentucky in the Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium next weekend.