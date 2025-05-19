Tony Vitello flips elite catcher recruit to Tennessee baseball from SEC foe

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during a college baseball game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 9, 2025. (Photo by Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball has stolen one of the top catcher recruits in the country from an SEC foe. Previously committed to Mississippi State, Trent Grindlinger out of Huntington Beach, California, has flipped his commitment to the Vols. He is ranked as the No. 2 catcher and No. 30 overall player in the 2025 class, according to PerfectGame.

While Vitello has completed the flip of Grindlinger, there is still the question of if he'll ever make it to campus. He is considered the No. 96 prospect in the upcoming draft class according to MLB Pipeline. He'll have to decide if he wants to begin his pro career out of high school or head to Knoxville to sharpen his skillset until he is draft eligible again. Grindlinger currently plays for Huntington Beach. The school clocked in as the No. 6 team in the country and No. 2 out of California in PerfectGame's April rankings. His Oilers squad finished the regular season 24-4 and on a five-game win streak. This was the school's best regular season record since 2021. The program made it to the California Division I Playoffs and is prepared to play in Round 2 on Tuesday. He hits and throws from the right side. His combination of a strong arm, mature presence behind the plate and dynamic bat is what has shot him up rankings and draft boards.