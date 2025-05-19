Tony Vitello flips elite catcher recruit to Tennessee baseball from SEC foe

Tony Vitello and Tennessee baseball has stolen one of the top catcher recruits in the country from an SEC foe.
Previously committed to Mississippi State, Trent Grindlinger out of Huntington Beach, California, has flipped his commitment to the Vols.
He is ranked as the No. 2 catcher and No. 30 overall player in the 2025 class, according to PerfectGame.
While Vitello has completed the flip of Grindlinger, there is still the question of if he'll ever make it to campus. He is considered the No. 96 prospect in the upcoming draft class according to MLB Pipeline.
He'll have to decide if he wants to begin his pro career out of high school or head to Knoxville to sharpen his skillset until he is draft eligible again.
Grindlinger currently plays for Huntington Beach. The school clocked in as the No. 6 team in the country and No. 2 out of California in PerfectGame's April rankings.
His Oilers squad finished the regular season 24-4 and on a five-game win streak. This was the school's best regular season record since 2021.
The program made it to the California Division I Playoffs and is prepared to play in Round 2 on Tuesday.
He hits and throws from the right side. His combination of a strong arm, mature presence behind the plate and dynamic bat is what has shot him up rankings and draft boards.
He was also a member of the USA U18 National Team. Listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Grindlinger played in five games. Each of his appearances was at catcher.
In the event, he showed off elite plate discipline, posting an on-base percentage of .583. Against Costa Rica, he doubled and recorded two RBI. Against Brazil, he walked and scored twice. In the quarterfinals against Mexico, he was the only run scored from either team. In the title game against Panama, he reached via a walk and crossed home.
