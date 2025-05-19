Using graphs to look at Tennessee baseball's best players of 2025

Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen (6) blows a kiss to the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tennessee baseball's regular season is in the books with the Vols headed to Hoover, Alabama, for the SEC Tournament. The first game of the conference tournament for Tennessee is scheduled for Wednesday morning against the winner of 9-seed Alabama and 16-seed Missouri. Before postseason play begins, let's take a look at who leads the Vols at the plate and on the mound using graphs. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

BATTING AVERAGE

Leading Tennessee in batting average this season among those with 50 or more at-bats was Gavin Kilen. Despite missing some time, he finished the year with a .355 average. This came in 44 games and 172 at-bats. In second place was Hunter Ensley. In 55 games and 206 at-bats, he racked up a .350 average. Joining him on the podium in third place is true freshman Chris Newstrom. He took to the plate and logged an at-bat just 55 times in 31 games, but hit for a .345 average. The worst mark among batters who took at least 50 at-bats was Ariel Antigua. Primarily used as a defensive replacement, he hit. 197 on the season.

HOME RUNS

Andrew Fischer led the way in home runs, and it wasn't necessarily close. He launched 22 home runs, good for the most in the SEC and the third most in Division I baseball. Kilen and Dalton Bargo shared second place. They both smacked 14 home runs with just five at-bats separating them. Both Antigua and true freshman Jay Abernathy did not hit home runs. They were the only players to not leave the yard with at least 50 at-bats.

ERA

Of pitchers who threw at least 15 innings, SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle led the group in ERA. He notched a 2.72 mark in 79.1 innings pitched. In second place, AJ Russell and Thomas Crabtree put together solid seasons. Both pitched exactly 15 innings and managed a 3.0 ERA. The worst mark of this group went to Tanner Franklin. The reliever owned a 4.91 ERA in 33 innings pitched.

OPPONENT BATTING AVERAGE