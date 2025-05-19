WATCH: Vols legend Zakai Zeigler records moment he graduates from Tennessee

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

At his graduation, Zeigler wore glasses with a camera that recorded the moment. You can watch the video below.

Zakai Zeigler , after spending four years with Tennessee's men's basketball program, has walked the stage at graduation, majoring in 'retail & merchandising management.'

Tennessee basketball's most accomplished point guard in school history is officially a graduate of the university.

Standing at just a listed 5-foot-9, his pesky defense earned him consecutive SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors. He was also a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year as a senior alongside Jahmai Mashack. This was the first time a pair of teammates were ever in the group of four finalists.

As a senior, he earned multiple All-American honors and was a First-Team All-SEC player. This came on averages of 13.6 points, 7.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game.

He shot 40.4% from the field and 32.2% on 3-pointers during the campaign. He started in all 37 contests he appeared in while missing one game.

The result of the Zeigler-led squad was a back-to-back trip to the Elite Eight. Zeigler was a major part of two of Tennessee's three Elite Eight appearances due to making the round the year prior, as well.

As a junior on that Elite Eight squad, Zeigler started in 30 games and appeared in 36. He averaged 11.8 points per game to go with 6.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.

He was a First-Team All-SEC member that year along with his first of two SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

As a sophomore, Zeigler started in 15 of his 30 appearances. His season was cut short, though, due to an ACL injury late in the year.

He still managed to crack the SEC All-Defense team while averaging 10.7 points per game with 5.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

As a freshman, Zeigler played in 35 games and started one. He averaged 8.8 points, 2.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds while sharing time with fellow freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler.