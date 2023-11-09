Tennessee couldn't slow down Florida State's offense, though. The Seminoles (2-0), who were paced in scoring by O'Maria Gordon with 22 points, hit 13 3-pointers, going 59.1% from deep despite the Lady Vols out-rebounding them, 47-28.

Tennessee (1-1) lost in spite of a dominant performance from Rickea Jackson , who finished with a double-double, 31 points and 17 rebounds. Jewel Spear scored 18 points and Sara Puckett totaled 15 as the Lady Vols shot 50.7% from the field and another 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Alexis Tucker was the difference, hitting the second of two free throws to break the tie and hand No. 18 Florida State, a 92-91 win at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee on Thursday.

In the first true test for both teams, the No. 11 Lady Vols fought back after trailing for much of the first two and a half quarters to take the lead midway through the third and held it there until the final seconds.

On a night where Tennessee and Florida State shot more than 50% from 3-point range, it was at the free throw line where the outcome was decided.

Tennessee had little answers for Florida State's offense in the first quarter.

The Seminoles hit six 3-pointers in the frame to build a 30-16 lead that was sparked by a 7-0 run. Tess Darby and Sara Puckett provided Tennessee with some brief momentum with scores on back-to-back possessions, but Ta'Niya Latson upped Florida State's lead to 34-20 with another three to end the quarter.

Jewel Spear opened the second with a layup to kickstart a 12-2 run, which included two scores from Puckett and a put-back from Rickea Jackson that cut the Lady Vols' deficit to 36-32.

Florida State answered the run on a Latson jumper, then Alexis Tucker's 3-pointer swelled the Seminoles' advantage to 41-32 with less than six minutes left in the first half. Latson extended the run to put Tennessee down double digits again but Destinee Wells' ended the drought with two-straight scores.

Jackson continued a strong first half with a pair of 3-pointers over the last two minutes of the half, though Florida State managed to maintain its lead with a 6-0 run that it rode to a 54-46 halftime lead.

Jackson notched her double-double less than two minutes into the third quarter to answer two early baskets from Florida State.

Puckett tallied her second 3-pointer and Jackson scored to get Florida State's lead down to single digits at 63-54 with six minutes left in the third and Jillian Hollingshead's second score pulled the Lady Vols within seven.

Tennessee took advantage of a three minute Florida State scoring drought with a 6-0 run to pull within two on scores from Hollingshead and Jasmine Powell.

Darby's 3-pointer gave the Lady Vols their first lead since the opening minutes of the first quarter at 70-68.

Tennessee's run continued to 14 points to take its biggest lead at 74-68 with 51 seconds remaining in the third.



Florida State closed out the period on a 4-0 run then extended it with a score to open the fourth to even it up at 74-74 but Spear put Tennessee back in front with a 3-pointer and Jackson's jumper gave the Lady Vols' a 79-74 lead.

Amaya Bonner threatened with a 3-pointer to make it 80-79 but Spear responded on the other end with a jumper to create some separation with four minutes, 48 seconds to go.

A Brianna Turnage and-one out of a timeout brought Florida State within one possession, 85-83 and Bonner's 3-pointer drew the Seminoles even at 86-86 at the three minute, 21 second mark.

Tennessee, which struggled at the free throw line for much of the night, hit enough to lead 89-86 but Florid State again cut it down to one point on Makayla Timpson's layup with one minute, 22 seconds on the clock.

After Jackson's 31st point seemingly gave Tennessee some breathing room in the final minute, Bonner knocked down a game-tying three to bring the score to 91-91, then Tucker was fouled on a defensive rebound with the Seminoles in the bonus. Her free throw put Florida State up for good, 92-91.