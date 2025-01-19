Lady Vols forward Zee Spearman will play in game at Vanderbilt

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

She is in her first year with Tennessee after playing two seasons at Miami . Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell is expected to update Spearman's status after the game.

Spearman will continue her streak of appearing in every game this season after proving to be a dependable option in the post.

After being listed as questionable the day ahead of the Lady Vols' game against Vanderbilt , forward Zee Spearman is now officially active for the matchup.

On the year, Spearman has played in all 17 games while starting in 12 matches. In 19.5 minutes per game, she is averaging 10.9 points per game on 52.6% shooting from the field and 28.9% on 3-pointers.

She has also been a force on the glass, grabbing 5.9 rebounds per game. She has blocked six shots and come up with 15 steals, as well.

Spearman's top scoring mark came against Samford. She dropped 25 points in the game as the Lady Vols ran away with a win.

In Tennessee's most recent win against Mississippi State, Spearman grabbed a season-high 15 rebounds. Her first double-double of the year came against Memphis with 18 points and 12 boards.

Spearman was also pivotal in the win over Florida State. She notched 13 points in just 15 minutes while producing 10 in the fourth quarter. She had the game-deciding bucket with just seconds remaining, as well.

With the Hurricanes prior to her time at Tennessee, Spearman played in 30 games each season while making 10 starts as a sophomore. She posted 5.8 points per game in her tenure at Miami.

Alongside Spearman, Jillian Hollingshead is the other primary option in the post for the Lady Vols against Vanderbilt. Hollingshead had a slow start to the year but has been able to put together a stretch of effective games.

She is averaging 3.2 points and 2.9 rebounds per game on 46.7% shooting from the field.

Tip-off against the Commodores is set for 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.