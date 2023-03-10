Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes across the NCAA were granted an additional year of eligibility.

For Tennessee, two players used this opportunity to extend their college careers.

Despite starting at different colleges, Jordan Walker and Jasmine Franklin both decided to join the Lady Vols to wrap up their playing days.

Walker played two seasons for Western Michigan before transferring to play at Tennessee for three seasons. Franklin is in her first year in Knoxville after playing at Missouri State for four years.

However, now that the Lady Vols have wrapped up their SEC Tournament run, just the NCAA Tournament remains. With a win-or-go-home format, Tennessee's pair of super-seniors are guaranteed just a single additional game.

This year, Walker has been the team's starting point guard where her veteran leadership has been a calming presence amongst the team. Walker is averaging 5.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Although Tennessee doesn't know its opponent yet, Walker is confident that her next game won't be her last. However, she does admit that the emotions of the situation haven't set in yet.

"I think everything hasn't caught up to me yet," said Walker. "That things are the last game, stuff like that. I know this team wants to play a lot more basketball in March. I'm hoping and knowing the (next) won't be our last game."

Although Walker hasn't outlined what her plans for next year are, she has already taken a step toward a possible coaching career. Last year, she took part in the "So You Want To Be A Coach" class with teammate Keyen Green.

At the event she learned the administrative side of coaching, recruiting, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of knowing the rules and how to balance work and life.

For Franklin, her first year in Knoxville has been turbulent. The Lady Vols got out to a slow start but have turned it around entering the NCAA Tournament.

Due to Tamari Key's absence, she has been asked to step up at the center position. Although she has seen dwindling playtime down the stretch, she still has made an impact while earning averages of 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Following the season, Franklin said she doesn't know if basketball will be in her future. For now, she just hopes to finish the season on top.

"It means a lot to me," said Franklin. "It's my last game playing collegiate basketball. Probably the last time I'll ever play basketball. Definitely will be interesting. Hopefully, we just end it all with a win. I feel like we will. We've got the squad to do it."

However, whether her college career ends in a championship or a tournament exit, it'll be an emotional time.

"Bittersweet for sure," said Franklin on wrapping up her career. "Bittersweet feeling."

Although the rest of the roster will be able to return next season, the finalization of a season still adds an extra layer of pressure. For many of the players on the team, this isn't a negative, though. Instead, it excites them.

"I think that we just embrace it," said Karoline Striplin. "Similar situation (in the SEC Tournament). You lose, you go home. I think that as long as we tap into what we've been doing here and focus on the little things, we'll be fine."

Other teammates are motivated by the circumstance to prove doubters wrong.

"I think pressure is a privilege," said Tess Darby. "I don't think we have any pressure about us. We've been out-counted all year. So now it's really time to prove to all the nay-sayers who counted us out that we belong."

Last year, the Lady Vols advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. It is unclear if Tennessee has done enough to host the opening two rounds, again, but the team has proven to be just as dangerous.

The Lady Vols will find out who they open up the NCAA Tournament with on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET when the bracket is revealed.