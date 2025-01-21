Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Game information, lineups, notes

Tennessee will be back on its home floor for just the second time in two weeks Tuesday.

That's the good news for the No. 6 Vols, fresh off of a 1-point road defeat at Vanderbilt over the weekend. Their home warming gift is top 15 tilt with No. 14 Mississippi State at Food City Center (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

That is a summary of life in the SEC in the year 2025--a league that has been tough for home teams and even tougher for the visitors. Tennessee (16-2, 3-2 SEC) hopes Tuesday is the kind of night that is harder on the visitor.

The Vols looked nearly unbeatable over the last 20 minutes of their last game in Knoxville, using a second half surge that turned a halftime deficit into a runaway rout of a ranked Georgia team.

That performance was followed by a late first half collapse, one that Tennessee very nearly overcame against Vanderbilt but ultimately didn't do enough.

Mississippi State (15-3, 3-2) has had its share of road woes, but picked up some momentum after beating Ole Miss, 84-81 in overtime in its most recent outing.

The Vols are in need of a bounce-back performance. The Bulldogs begin a five-game stretch against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25, including No. 1 Auburn on the road on Saturday.

Here is what you need to know about the match up.