Where Tennessee football landed in ESPN 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'

The 2024 college football season ended with Ohio State beating Notre Dame for the national championship Monday night.

The Buckeyes run started with a 42-17 win over Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff last month, ending the Vols' historic run to their first playoff appearance.

Moments after Ohio State put the finishing touches on its first title in a decade at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the early rankings began to roll out, including ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 where Tennessee was featured.

The Vols were ranked No. 19, with rising soon-to-be sophomore quarterback Nico Iamaleava, wide receiver Mike Matthews, linebacker Arion Carter and defensive back Jermod McCoy listed among key returning players.

Record-setting running back Dylan Sampson, veteran offensive lineman Cooper Mays and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. were tabbed as key losses from a Tennessee team that won 10 games.

"After winning nine games or more for the third-straight season and reaching the CFP, Josh Heupel has some work to do this offseason, especially on offense," ESPN senior writer Mark Schlabach penned about Tennessee's 2025 outlook. "It wouldn't be surprising to see UT take a step back in 2025. The Volunteers are losing (Dylan) Sampson, the SEC's leading rusher with 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns, and their top three receivers (Bru McCoy, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Squirrel White). Three starting offensive linemen will also have to be replaced.

"The Vols added former Arizona guard Wendell Moe Jr. and five-star tackle prospect David Sanders. There's a solid nucleus coming back on defense, but Tennessee will miss (James) Pearce's production on the edge."

Three teams on the Vols' 2025 schedule were also included in the rankings, with Georgia at No. 5, Alabama at No. 12 and Florida at No. 18.

Tennessee, which opens the season against Syracuse in Atlanta on Aug. 30, hosts the Bulldogs in week 3 at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 13, looking to end an eight-game losing skid in the series.

The Vols play the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Oct. 18 where they haven't won since 2003 and get a rare late-season date with the Gators in Gainesville on Nov. 22, another place Tennessee has struggled over the last 20 years.

For the Vols to be able to navigate that schedule and make a return trip to the playoff, they’ll have to improve offensively.

A year as the lone starter should help Iamaleava and Tennessee was able to retain Matthews, who should bolster the wide receivers room after playing a limited role as a freshman.

Tight end Miles Kitselman was able to gain another year of eligibility after an NCAA ruling and the coaching staff added Duke starting running back Star Thomas to add some much-needed depth and experience to the run game after losing Sampson.

The Vols had a top 10 defense in 2024 and though a few key pieces will be gone, most notably on the defensive front, McCoy and Rickey Gibson III return as one of the best corner tandems in the SEC.