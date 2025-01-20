Tennessee basketball stays put in latest AP Top 25

Another week in the SEC resulted in up and down results for the Tennessee men's basketball team.

The Vols turned a slow start into a second half offensive showcase to beat Georgia handily on their home floor before turning around and losing to Vanderbilt in their third road tilt in four games.

The 76-75 loss to the Commodores that included a late push that came up short in the final seconds at Memorial Gym in Nashville, wasn't enough to move Tennessee in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday. The Vols remained at No. 6 for the second-straight week ahead of another critical stretch that will include five-straight games against teams currently ranked in the poll.

Tennessee (16-2, 3-2 SEC) will host No. 14 Mississippi State (15-3, 3-2) at Food City Center on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) on Tuesday before going back on the road to face No. 1 Auburn at Neville Arena on Saturday.

The Vols lost both games against the Bulldogs last season, dropping the first, 77-72 in Starkville before Mississippi State knocked them out of the SEC Tournament in one game, 73-56 in Nashville.

KenPom projects the Tennessee to beat the Bulldogs, 73-65.

Mississippi State climbed one spot in the rankings after beating Ole Miss in overtime, 84-81 at home last Saturday while the Tigers (17-1, 5-0) retained the top spot after beating Mississippi State and holding off Georgia in Athens.

Nine SEC teams were ranked this week, including five inside of the top 10.

Both Alabama and Florida remained at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively, after splitting games last week, while Kentucky fell to No. 9. Texas A&M was No. 13 and Missouri was No. 22.

Georgia fell out of the rankings after being ranked No. 23 previously. Vanderbilt received top 25 votes after beating Tennessee.