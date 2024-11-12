Lady Vols get revenge, move past MTSU to advance to 3-0

Tennessee's Sara Puckett (1) tries to get past MTSU's Elina Arike (21) during an NCAA college basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Photo by Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Lady Vols got their revenge on MTSU on Tuesday. After dropping a neutral site game in Huntsville a year ago, Tennessee downed the Blue Raiders 89-75 in Knoxville on Tuesday night. The win was spearheaded by Samara Spencer. The transfer guard scored 17 points in the game on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and 4-for-7 from range. She also produced five assists with just one turnover. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Helping Spencer was Talaysia Cooper who led the team in scoring with 18 points on 50% shooting from the field. She also came down with 10 rebounds for a double-double effort. As a team, the Lady Vols shot 41.1% from the field and 35.7% on 3-pointers. Half of its makes from the field came from beyond the 3-point line, as well.

WHAT HAPPENED

Things didn't get off to the hottest start for Tennessee. It didn't get on the board two and a half minutes in and fell into a seven-point hole four and a half minutes in. The Lady Vols quickly changed the tune of the game, though. They went on an 18-6 run to finish the quarter to take a 23-18 lead. Leading the charge was Spencer who made four 3-pointers in the frame to help her reach 13 points in the opening 10 minutes. The second quarter featured Tennessee expanding its lead through a 9-0 run. By the end of the half, the Lady Vols build a 41-30 lead. Spencer's 13 still led the way with Sara Puckett's eight points including two deep 3-pointers being a supplemental push. The third quarter was high scoring with 53 combined points being put up. Both teams went on runs but ultimately it was MTSU that carved one-point into the deficit. Tennessee turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, though. The Lady Vols outscored the Blue Raiders by four in the frame to come out with a comfortable 14-point win.

STAT OF THE GAME

MTSU shot an efficient 54.9% from the field against the Lady Vols. In comparison, Tennessee shot 41.1%. Despite this difference, the Lady Vols won by 14. This is due to shooting 23 more shots from the field than the Blue Raiders. Tennessee's defense forcing 22 turnovers caused the discrepancy and ultimately the win.

UP NEXT