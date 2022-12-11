Heading into Tennessee's matchup with No. 9 Virginia Tech on December 4, Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper announced that the team would be without star forward Rickea Jackson for an indefinite amount of time due to a coach's decision.

However, in Tennessee's (6-5) 96-57 win over Wright State (1-8) on Sunday, Jackson made her return to the court.

Before missing two contests, Jackson was off to a phenomenal start to the season. She held averages of 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 54.1% shooting from the field through eight matches.

In her return against the Raiders, Jackson didn't miss a beat. She soared to a team-high 17 points on an efficient 6-for-9 shooting from the field. She also contributed four rebounds and an assist in 16 minutes of play.

"We had to make sure she was where we wanted her to be in practices and in the locker room" said Harper on why she played Jackson in the game. "I think she showed that she's committed. She's going to continue to do that. I loved her demeanor tonight. I thought it was where she needed to be. I thought she bounced back after mistakes. I thought she was a great teammate. I thought she was aggressive on the boards. She did some really good things. ... I'm proud of that."

It wasn't just Jackson who led Tennessee to its impressive offensive showing, though. The team as a whole shot 59.4% from the field en route to its near 100-point performance. This mark is the highest percentage the Lady Vols have recorded since the 2017-18 season.

Tennessee dominated offensively for all 40 minutes, but where it truly took over was the third quarter. The Lady Vols shot an unprecedented 84.6% from the field in the period – notching a new school record.

Outside of Jackson, Sara Puckett, Jordan Horston and Jasmine Franklin all reached double-digit scoring.

Puckett used an explosive second quarter to reach 16 points. She was perfect from the field on 5-for-5 shooting, including a 3-pointer. She also grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists.

"Sara (Puckett) is a great player. She hustles. She puts the work in," said Horston. "If I pass her the ball, I know that she's going to knock it down or do something smart with the ball."

Horston and Franklin also used efficient nights to reach 14 points each. Horston shot 6-for-12 from the field while totaling five rebounds, five assists and a block. Her constant energy also helped limit Wright State in 3-point opportunities after halftime.

For Franklin, Sunday's affair also marked a return to the court following a concussion. She reached her point total through a perfect 6-for-6 shooting. She came away with three rebounds, as well. This effort was needed with Tamari Key's absence in the paint.

"(Franklin) is a ball magnet," said Horston. "That's exactly what we need. She brings that energy. She brings that spark. She's a dog. 6-for-6, come on now. ... Beast mode."

Despite 13 of Tennessee's 14 players scoring in the contest, it was the lone player without a basket who Harper pointed to as a positive example following the game.

Five-star freshman Justine Pissott failed to convert on any of her four attempts from the field. However, in the face of a shooting slump, she still found a way to contribute.

"I actually complimented our entire team after the game in the locker room," said Harper. "I felt like everybody came in and gave us something positive. I used that as an example. Justine (Pissott) went 0-for-4, but she had four assists. ... That's efficiency. That's understanding that you can still have a positive influence on the game regardless of making one column. I think right now she's really working hard in practice. She's getting in extra work – even on the defensive end. She's going to be really good."

Next up for the Lady Vols is a battle with UCF in Thompson-Boling Arena at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday (SEC Network+). Tennessee will need another full-team performance if it hopes to achieve three consecutive wins for the first time this season.