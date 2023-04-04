On Tuesday afternoon, Brooklynn Miles announced that she will be entering her name in the transfer portal on Twitter.

Following Marta Suarez announcing her intention to transfer and Destinee Wells joining the program, another domino has fallen in Tennessee's offseason.

Miles is from Frankfort, Kentucky and was a three-star recruit out of high school.

As a freshman, she appeared in 33 games for an average of 19.6 minutes a match. During this time, she averaged 2.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and two assists per game.

However, in her sophomore year, Miles saw a decrease in playtime. She saw the floor in just 23 games while averaging 7.1 minutes of action.

This led to her averages dropping to 0.8 points, one rebound and 0.7 assists.

With Wells joining the team and Jasmine Powell announcing her return, there likely was no clear path to playtime at point guard. Although Jordan Walker is out of eligibility, other guards such as Kaiya Wynn are still on the roster, as well.

Miles enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. She is a defense-first point guard who excels in full-court press situations.